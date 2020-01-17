Ayatollah Khamenei led Friday prayers first time in eight years in Tehran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012, said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people.

For the first time in eight years, Ayatollah Khamenei led the Friday prayers in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque attended by a huge number of worshipers.

Khamenei said Trump will “push a poisonous dagger” into the nation’s back. He said the outpouring of grief at the funeral for Iran’s top general, who was martyred in a US airstrike earlier this month, shows that Iranians support the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei said America had cowardly killed the most effective commander in the fight against the militant Islamic State group when it martyred Gen Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s missile response to the assassination dealt a blow to the American prestige.

The missile attack was a “military blow in the first place, but more important it was a blow to America’s fearsome image”, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said American “clowns” who are claiming to be standing with the Iranian people are lying.

He also hit out at British, German and French leaders who admitted this week to have launched under pressure by US President Donald Trump a process that could lead to European sanctions being reimposed on Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei called them “footmen in the real sense of the word”, telling them “You are too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees.”