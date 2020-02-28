Authority ensures availability of masks and other protective items: Dr. Zafar

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan(DRAP) is making all out efforts for prevention of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, Spokesperson for Ministry of Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the Authority is also ensuring availability of masks and other protective items in this regard.

The Spokesperson said companies have been directed to ensure provision of masks in the market at the prices fixed in December last year. New stock of masks is also being provided in markets.

Remember, Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday heard plea related to shortage and inflated rates of the surgical masks amid detection of two coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the applicant stated that prices of surgical masks are skyrocketing in the across the province, including Karachi, while there is an acute shortage too.

