Australia bush-fires: death toll rises to Twelve

In Australia, death toll has risen to twelve after three more people have been killed in fresh incidents of huge bushfire in the towns of Cobargo and Belowra.

Thousands of people in Australia have fled to the seafront to seek shelter from bushfires racing to the coast. Several holiday spots along the coast between Sydney and Melbourne are currently cut off by fire fronts.

The blazes have destroyed more than ten million acres. Scores of homes and properties have been destroyed, and power cut to several towns that are still in the fires’ path.