At least one dead, multiple wounded as building in Karachi’s Lyari collapses

At least one person died and multiple were wounded as a building in the metropolis’ Lyari neighbourhood collapsed late Sunday, rescue sources said.

Personnel of Rangers, Pakistan Army, and police reached the site immediately to provide rescue services, whereas a crane has also been dispatched to the crash site.

The five-storey building, located in Liaquat Colony of Lyari, also had a penthouse on the top floor. There were more than 40 apartments in the entire building.

Police and rescue officials said at least one body was recovered from the debris whereas 10 wounded people were also successfully retrieved. In addition, engineers with specialised equipment were also sent to clear the debris and evacuate those trapped inside.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan Army’s rescue team was sent to the incident site and security forces at the site were rescuing and evacuating people in the operation.

Sindh Rangers said their teams, as well as those of the Pakistan Army, had reached the site of the collapsed building. A heavy contingent of Rangers was present in the affected area, they added.

Rangers were engaged in rescue operations and nearby buildings were also being evacuated.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sought a report from Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and directed the latter to immediately initiate rescue operations.

“Immediate steps should be taken to evacuate those trapped under the building [debris],” Ismail said.

Sindh minister for municipalities, too, has immediately summoned a report from Commissioner Karachi and SBCA Director-General Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said he had advised that rescue efforts be made effective and coordinated in every way. Heavy machinery to help remove rubble and assist in relief operations was to be sent as soon as possible, he said.

SSP District City Muqaddas Haider said it was too early to say how many more people were still buried in the rubble.

Residents of the locality say no homes in the building had been vacant.

Bricks and pieces of the building had been falling since evening, they said, adding that the structure tilted before suddenly collapsing.

Sources said the residents had been given notices when the building became dilapidated. While many families had already vacated their flats, several more left when another crack appeared in the building Sunday morning.

