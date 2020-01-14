At least 16 killed as rain, snow lashes AJK

More than 16 people have died and several wounded in the rain and snow-related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the report, at least 21 houses, four shops, one mosque and two vehicles suffered damage in the affected villages.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

The AJK PM has directed Minister of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri to accelerate rescue and relief activities in the rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected people stuck in their areas due to torrential rains and heavy snowfall.