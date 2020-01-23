Asad Umar directs for implementation mechanism of KCR project

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says Karachi Circular Railway project would provide safe, efficient and reliable public transport for the citizens of Karachi.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the project in Islamabad, he said government is fully committed to support this project for its expeditious implementation in consultation with the Chinese side.

On the occasion, the Minister also directed to immediately initiate work for finalizing the implementation mechanism of Karachi Circular Railway project.