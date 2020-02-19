As Keamari oil terminals close, petrol pumps start to shut down

Petrol pumps in various areas of the metropolis have started to shut down after authorities closed oil terminals in Keamari after aeroallergen from soybean dust reportedly caused at least 14 deaths and affected hundreds more.

Petrol pumps in Saddar and on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz have already closed down while throngs of cars rushed to join queues outside those that were still open.

On the other hand, petrol pumps serving customers as of reporting time have hiked up gasoline prices, leading to complaints from distressed consumers.