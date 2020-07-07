Artificial crowd noise to pump players during ENG v WI Test series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that artificial crowd noise and music will be used in the stadium to pump up players during England vs West Indies Test series, starting From July 8.

The first Test tomorrow will mark the return of international cricket after almost three months. Australia and New Zealand appeared in the last international outing on March 13 after which the whole world came at a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the new cricket rules amid COVID-19 pandemic released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), ECB has provided a bio-secure environment to West Indians who arrived in England in June.

To add some excitement during the series, ECB and Cricket West Indies (WICB) has agreed to install artificial crowd noise in the stadium. Both the boards believe that it will provide feel to the players while battling for victory.

It must be noted here that West Indies will play three Tests against England. Pakistan team is also in England and is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September.