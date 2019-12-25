Army chief visits Quaid’s mausoleum on birth anniversary

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Jinnah’s mausoleum today.

“Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on the Two Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having gotten us Pakistan. Even in the most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline”, the ISPR’s press release stated.

Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. A lawyer and a politician by profession, he served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947.

Following Pakistan’s independence, Jinnah held the position of the nation’s first governor general until his death on September 11, 1948. The day began with special prayers in mosques for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

A change of guards’ ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy took over the guard duty from Pakistan Air Force.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the mausoleum to pay homage to the Quaid.