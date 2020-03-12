Army chief directs all concerned to ‘gear up preparations’ to counter coronavirus

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday urged all concerned parties to “gear up preparations” to counter the coronavirus a few hours after Pakistan reported its 21st case of the pandemic.

The statement was made by the army chief while he was presiding over a Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The conference discussed the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and the Afghan Peace Process.

“The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan. Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity,” said the army chief.

"The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan. Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity" COAS.

Forum also discussed emerging situation with regards to COVID-19 and preventive measures taken at Army level. COAS directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality.

Gigit Baltistan reported its third case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the nation-wide tally to 21 a day after the region confirmed its second case, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq.

The spokesperson said the patient — a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district — had a travel history of Iran. The patient was under treatment at the Skardu hospital, Firaq added.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old from Skardu had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.