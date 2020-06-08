Anwar Maqsood receives warm welcome on Twitter

Pakistani playwright, satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood received warm welcome from the fans after he joined microblogging site Twitter.

Sharing a video clip in his first ever tweet, Anwar Maqsood said “This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me. Thank you.”

This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2qTXtCZJ6n

— Anwar Maqsood (@AnwarMaqsood01) June 7, 2020

Fans warmly welcomed Anwar Maqsood on social media and within short time he was followed by over 18,000 followers.

Earlier, he had complained that there are fake profiles in his name on different social media platforms.