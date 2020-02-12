Antonio Guterres’ upcoming visit endorses Pak’s critical role for peace, stability: Munir Akram

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Munir Akram has said the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ upcoming visit to Pakistan endorses Pakistan’s critical role for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet, he said, this visit also acknowledges our long-standing cooperation with the world body.

Munir Akram said besides meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Antonio Guterres will participate in the international conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

He said the UN Secretary General will also visit Lahore and will be taken to the Kartarpur Corridor which was hailed by the UN General Assembly last December as landmark initiative for peace by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.