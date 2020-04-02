Anti-acne: Some skin-friendly food

Acne is a skin problem that can cause several types of bumps to form on the surface of the skin.

These bumps can form anywhere on the body but are most common on the:

face

neck

back

shoulders

Acne is often triggered by hormonal changes in the body, so it’s most common in older children and teenagers going through puberty.

What causes acne?

To understand how acne develops, it can help to understand more about the skin: The skin’s surface is covered in small holes that connect to oil glands, or sebaceous glands, beneath the skin.

These holes are called pores. The oil glands produce an oily liquid called sebum. Your oil glands send sebum up to the skin’s surface through a thin channel called a follicle.

The oil gets rid of dead skin cells by carrying them through the follicle up to the surface of the skin. A thin piece of hair also grows up through the follicle.

Acne occurs when the skin’s pores clog up with dead skin cells, excess oil, and sometimes bacteria. During puberty, hormones often cause oil glands to produce excess oil, which increases acne risks.

There are three main types of acne:

A whitehead is a pore that gets clogged and closes but sticks out of the skin. These appear as hard, whitish bumps.

A blackhead is a pore that gets clogged but stays open. These appear as tiny dark spots on the skin’s surface.

A pimple is a pore whose walls open, allowing oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells to get under the skin. These appear as red bumps that sometimes have a pus-filled white top (the body’s reaction to the bacteria).

How does diet affect the skin?

One thing that can affect your skin is diet. Certain foods raise your blood sugar more quickly than others.

When your blood sugar rises quickly, it causes the body to release a hormone called insulin. Having excess insulin in your blood can cause your oil glands to produce more oil, increasing your risks of acne.

Some foods that trigger spikes in insulin include:

pastawhite ricewhite breadsugar

Because of their insulin-producing effects, these foods are considered “high-glycemic” carbohydrates. That means they’re made of simple sugars.

Chocolate is also believed to worsen acne, but it doesn’t seem to affect all people, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic DermatologyTrusted Source.

What foods are believed to help your skin?

Eating low-glycemic foods made of complex carbohydrates may reduce your risk of developing acne. Complex carbohydrates are found in the following foods:

whole grainslegumesunprocessed fruits and vegetables

Foods containing the following ingredients are also thought to be beneficial for the skin because they reduce inflammation:

the mineral zincvitamin A and Echemicals called antioxidants

Some skin-friendly food choices include:

yellow and orange fruits and vegetables such as carrots, apricots, and sweet potatoes

spinach and other dark green and leafy vegetables

tomatoes

blueberries

whole-wheat bread

brown rice

quinoa

turkey

pumpkin seeds

beans, peas, and lentils

salmon, mackerel, and other kinds of fatty fish

nuts

Everyone’s body is different, and some people find that they get more acne when they eat certain foods. Under your doctor’s supervision, it can be helpful to experiment with your diet to see what works best for you.

Always take into account any food allergies or sensitivities you may have when planning your diet.