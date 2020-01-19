Another spell of rain, snowfall to hit Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan

Another spell of rain and snowfall is expected at isolated places in northwest Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan region, Media reported on Sunday.

According to weather department report, fresh wet spell will begin today.

Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday (tomorrow), while at isolated places in upper Punjab, plain areas of central and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

After recent snowfall Gilgit Baltistan region hit by a very cold weather as mercury has dropped to minus 21 Celsius in Skardu again. Most areas of Gilgit Baltistan remained below the freezing point.

The temperature has plunged to minus 27 Celsius in upper areas of the region, according to a weather report.

The snowfall has blocked roads and people of the upper regions suffering from an insane blood curdling cold weather.

Minimum temperature in Astore remained -16°C, Gupis -15°C, Kalam -14°C, Kalat -11°C, Bagrote -10°C, Parachinar -09°C and Quetta -08°Celsius.