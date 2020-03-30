Another special plane of China carrying medical supplies arrives in Karachi

Another aircraft of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Karachi on Monday.

The medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on March 27 had received a consignment of medical aid from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic in the country at Karachi airport.

The governor received the aid consignment on behalf of the federal government. The consignment comprises 56,000 testing kits to detect coronavirus cases, N95 surgical masks, and other medical emergency equipment.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and advise health care specialists of Pakistan in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, three million masks, 10,000 protective suits and four million dollars to build an isolation hospital.

Xinjiang government has also provided 50 thousand masks each to the Federal Capital as well as to the Sindh government.

