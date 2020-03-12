Another Coronavirus Patient Recovers in Karachi

Another patient suffering from the coronavirus in Karachi has recovered from the deadly virus.

The patient has been discharged from the hospital, said Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

With the recent recovery the number of recovered patient has jumped to 2, while 13 others are still under treatment.

Earlier Sindh information minister Murtaza Wahab had announced on saturday that the first patient had recovered from the disease and upon testing negative for the coronavirus one more time, he will be discharged from the hospital.

