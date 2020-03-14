Alvi wants virus awareness peddled through ‘weapons of social media, phone

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed preventing coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading requires national awareness and strict compliance with “simple measures by all of us.”

“It is not a political issue but a national issue. The war hero’s role is yours thru ur weapons of social media & ur phone messages. Don’t stop until we have won,” he tweeted.

“In this WAR against Coronavirus 1st step is to spread such messages repeatedly & remind all:

It is to mention here that two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

According to the health authorities, the first was reported in Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

With two more new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reached 16 in Sindh and overall tally in Pakistan climbed to 30.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories as of Saturday.

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 14, 2020