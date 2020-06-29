All terrorists killed as security forces foil Pakistan Stock Exchange terror attack

At least five people were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack and firing on the premises of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)on Monday morning,News reported.

According to security sources, four terrorists who attacked the PSX have been killed.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

According to reports, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building.

The surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh said the situation at Pakistan Stock Exchange is under control, while search and clearance operation is underway.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed at Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to Dr. Khadim Qureshi, five bodies and three injured were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi.