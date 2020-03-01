All educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed till March 13

The Sindh government has announced that educational institutions in the province will remain closed from March 2, 2020, to March 13, 2020.

Chief minister Sindh’s spokesperson confirmed that the decision had been taken during a meeting presided by the chief minister.

Pakistan reported four cases of the pandemic coronavirus this month which has killed an estimated 2,700 and affected 80,000 around the world.

Sindh Government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till 13th of March 2020.سندھ حکومت نے صوبے بھر کے تعلیمی اداروں کو 13 مارچ 2020 تک بند رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔

A previous notification from the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions from February 27, 2020, to March 2, 2020.

On Saturday, a second coronavirus case was reported in Karachi. The Sindh Health department had disclosed that the man had been quarantined and all those with whom he had physical contact, had been isolated as well.

Meanwhile, public and private schools will remain closed till March 15 in Balochistan. The provincial government had announced that the Matriculation Examination under Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education had been postponed and the same will be reorganised at a later date.

“We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas,” Dr Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s health minister, had said during a press conference on Saturday.

However, the health minister had assured people not to panic over the outbreak of the novel infection in Pakistan. He said that the two patients undergoing treatment were getting better and one of them will soon be discharged from the hospital.

The virus’s symptoms include coughing, fever and breathing difficulties. The coronavirus originated from Wuhan’s wet markets where animals and human beings come into close contact and has spread to 60 countries around the globe.