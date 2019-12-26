All communities, minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: President

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi says the worsening and alarming situation of minorities in India vindicates the justification of the Two Nation Theory.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Quaid Day in Islamabad, he said all communities and minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

The President said the situation for the Muslim minority in India is pathetic as evident in the current situation there with protests erupting against controversial legislation against Muslims.

He said the children in occupied Kashmir are deprived of foodstuff due to relentless curfew and their schools are shut as India has unleashed a reign of oppression and brutality against the Kashmiris who had been struggling for their just right to self-determination.