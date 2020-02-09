Ali Zaidi met with PM Imran, discusses court order on JIT reports

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the court order to Sindh government to make JIT reports public.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on a plea of Ali Zaidi, ordered the provincial authorities on Jan 28 to release JIT reports of high-profile cases.

Ali Zaidi discussed the court order about JIT reports on Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Baldia factory fire tragedy and former Fishermen’s Cooperative Society chairman Nisar Morai, with the prime minister.

He also informed the prime minister about his letter written to the chief secretary of Sindh for providing copies of the JIT reports as per the court order.

He said he will plead to the court for contempt proceedings against the authorities if the copies of JIT reports will not be issued.

According to sources, the prime minister said that the provincial government should immediately comply the court order.

“The facts should be brought before the public,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a letter to Mumtaz Ali Shah, the federal minister referring the SHC directives for the government to make public reports of joint investigation teams that investigated criminal charges against Uzair Baloch, former chairman of Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Morai and Baldia factory fire incident.