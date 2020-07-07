Ali Zaidi asks chief justice to take suo motu notice over Uzair Baloch JIT report

PTI leader and federal minister Ali Zaidi asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take a suo motu notice on the Uzair Baloch JIT report released by the Sindh government Tuesday, saying the original report had been tampered with.

PTI federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Ali Zaidi were holding a press conference on the recently-released Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

“It was our party’s efforts, Ali Zaidi went to court as well. The JIT reports were not being made public,” said Faraz, accusing parties in power in Sindh of establishing their “personal state” rather than establishing the rule of law.

“We [PTI] have come to change the country and to do that, it is necessary to implement a reward and punishment system,” said Zaidi. “This does not pertain to a petty motorcycle or car theft. He [Uzair Baloch] is admitting to 198 murders,” he added.

The minister said that the report, “interestingly, does not mention on whose behest Baloch carried out the murders or committed all the crimes”.

Reading from the JIT report, Zaidi said that Uzair had confessed that he met former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP leader Faryal Talpur to have the head money on him waived off.

He said that at the last page of Baloch’s sworn statement, the Lyari gangster had said he feared for his life, which he believed was under threat from Zardari and other politicians.

The minister said that the Sindh government had released the Baldia factory fire JIT report on Monday “with great difficulty”, saying that the report said that the “gory act of Baldia factory is a glaring example of police inefficiency”.

“When Sindh Police SP Rizwan released the report, he was transferred to Shikarpur,” Zaidi disclosed. “Farhan Ghani removed an honest police officer.”

He alleged that the Sindh government had been reluctant to release the JIT report and said that its release would prove to be harmful for the nation’s security.

“Those who were making [critical] speeches in the Assembly were patrons of gangsters in the JIT report,” he said, taking a shot indirectly at the PPP leadership.

“Today, I am presenting the report in front of you that contains signatures on every page,” said Zaidi. “Special Branch, CID, ISI, MI, IB and Pakistan Rangers’ [officials] signatures are present in this report,” he added.

The minister claimed that the “original” report was 43 pages long while the one released by the Sindh government was based on 35 pages.

He said that the “original” report also contained the names of Dr Zulfikar Mirza, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, Nisar Morai, Yousuf Baloch and Sharjeel Inam Memon, which have not been mentioned in the report released on Monday.

The minister further said that the “original” JIT report mentioned that PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel had tasked Baloch to murder a man who had killed his [Patel’s] coordinator.

“This was all taken out from the report they [Sindh government] released,” he said. “It didn’t mention why he killed that man. The original report mentions why Baloch killed him and at whose behest,” he added.

Zaidi alleged that the report released by the Sindh government does not contain statements about political affiliations, extortion and other malpractices. “The original report is filed with them,” he claimed.

He said that this report contained signatures of everyone except for the Sindh government. “The Sindh government has issued another JIT report,” he said, adding that the document released by the provincial government contained signatures on only four pages.

“There are signatures of Uzair Baloch on every page of the JIT report that I have with me,” he said. Zaidi said that he was not afraid of the PPP taking legal action against him and said that PM Imran was standing by him.

“Whatever the consequences, I am ready to face them,” he said, adding that he had informed PM Imran in a meeting that he was about to take this step and the premier had assured him that he would stand by the minister.

Zaidi appealed to the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the incident under Section 184/3. “I appeal to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice on this matter,” he said. “Whoever signed this report should be called to court and asked whether he signed it or not,” he added.

He urged the chief justice to take notice of the incident as he was himself from Karachi and had seen how the city had been “systematically destroyed” over the years.

Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi’s leader Afaq Ahmed also strongly reacted to the JIT released by the Sindh government.

Ahmed said that he rejected the JIT, which has made accusations against him.

He said that the JIT alleged Zulfiqar Mirza met with him in jail several times, however, he met with estranged PPP leader only twice.

He said that he was deeply aggrieved over the allegation of taking Rs2.5 million, adding that if the JITs are authorised to pass sentences then the courts are useless.

Ahmed said the JIT was made public for “intimidation”, saying that the report “holds no value”.