Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad Leghari appointed Vice Chief of Air Staff

The Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad Leghari as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, according to the PAF spokesperson on Friday.

He was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984.

During his illustrious career, Air Marshal Leghari commanded fighter squadron and Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as Chief Project Director Falcon and Director General Projects and also rendered services as Air Attaché at Pakistan Embassy, USA.

Other significant appointments of the Air Officer include Director General Logistics at Joint Staff Headquarters Chaklala and Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Kamra.

Air Marshal Leghari is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad and Command & Staff College, UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services and valuable contributions to PAF, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Legion of Merit (USA).