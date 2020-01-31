Ahsan Iqbal criticizes PM’s team for creating flour, sugar crises

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal criticized the government and said that government should present investigation report on flour crises in the parliament.

While talking to media, Ahsan Iqbal accussed PM’s team for creating flour and sugar crises.

He demanded that investigation report should be presented in the parliament and claimed that members of the government looted money from the poor.

He also requested Supreme Court to take notice of the flour crises to reveal who exported wheat from the country.

He expressed concern that locust attack in Punjab can damage wheat crop which will increase price of flour.