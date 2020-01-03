Ahmed Shahzad wants to serve Pakistan for a longe time

Pakistan’s right-handed batsman Ahmed Shahzad believes in hard word work and wants to serve his country for a longer period of time.

Shahzad idolizes some of the greats of the game including Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq for their performances for Pakistan. “I wish to work harder and try to play for Pakistan as long as I can. I want to be in the list of those players who lifted the name of Pakistan with their performances,” the right-handed batsman said while talking to media.

Shahzad is determined to bring improvement in him every day and not only on some special occasions. “For me, every other day is a new opportunity and I try to give my best. To become a champion, you can’t wait for opportunities, you create them,” he maintained.

To a query about the challenging phase in his career, he said: “During challenging times it’s important to take out the positives.”

The cricketer also highlighted a well-spent newly developed domestic structure. “The first-class system really improved. The introduction of Kookaburra Ball raised the standards and helped spinners especially. Fast bowlers had learnt a lot from it an overall a good period of cricket was seen,” Shahzad said who’s team Central Punjab won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20.

On the other hand, Shahzad praised Babar Azam for his brilliance on the field and wants team management to treat every player equally. “Babar is an outstanding player. He is grown up as an absolute star and I am sure he is going to continue his form. Similarly, there are other players who need support from the team management. Management is responsible for growing, nurturing three to four players like him to make a world-class team,” he concluded.

It must be noted here that Shahzad played his last T20I game in September last year when Sri Lanka toured Pakistan. He was called upon by the newly appointed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. His failure in the three-match T20I series once again sent him out of the national team.

