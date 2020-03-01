Afghan peace deal testifies the stance of PM Imran: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Afghan peace deal has testified the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Sunday special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been suggesting that dialogue is the only way forward of the Afghan issue.

#AfghanPeaceDeal testifies what @ImranKhanPTI always said, that dialogue is the only way forward. Afghans suffered due to war & deserve stability. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative to stability in region. Pak role in peace process deserves to be written in letters of gold. pic.twitter.com/x63GkQwbfI

— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 1, 2020

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s role in peace process deserves to be written in letters of gold.

She said Afghans suffered due to war and deserve stability, adding that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the stability of the whole region.

Following successful dialogues, the United States and the Afghan Taliban yesterday, signed the peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement as representatives from each side.

