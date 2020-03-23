Actress Saboor Ali became a chef

Pakistani TV actress Saboor Ali has become a chef during her self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak.

The actress took to Instagram and shared her culinary prowess with the fans.

The actress wrote, “Thanking the quarantine life for bringing out chef in me.”

Sharing the photo of fruit fudge, Saboor writes, “Loving my chef role.”

On the work front, Saboor Ali was recently seen in TV drama serials Gul-o-Gulzar and Naqab Zan.

The actress recently attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi.

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot on March 14, 2020.