Accountability Court to indict Asif Zardari, Talpur in Park Lane reference on Jan 22

An accountability court on Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused named in Park Lane reference on January 22.

Accountability judge, Azam Khan heard the fake bank accounts and Park Lane reference cases. Pakistan People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur and other accused named in the reference appeared before the court, however her brother, Asif Ali Zardari skipped today’s hearing owing to his health issues.

Farooq H Naek on behalf of his client [Asif Ali Zardari], submitted plea seeking exemption from court appearance.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case informed the court that the NAB has strike down 5 names of the suspects from list and added nine new names in the supplementary reference.

The court directed the former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed, Nimar Majeed and other accused named in Park Lane reference to ensure their appearance before the court on January 22 for indictment.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till 22nd of this month.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused including former president Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur.