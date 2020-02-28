Accountability Court: Hamza Shehbaz’s remand extended till March 13

An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, till March 13, in assets beyond means.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was presented before the court of Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan under tight security.

The court had to indict PML-N leader today but due to the absence of duty judge, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader will now be inducted on March 6.

The accountability court has summoned PML-N leader to appear before the court on March 6 and extended his judicial remand including six other accused in money laundering case till March 13.

The court was then adjourned till March 6.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.