‘Absolute heroine’ British Pakistani nurse, 36, succumbs to COVID-19

“Absolute heroine” British Pakistani nurse Areema Nasreen, 36, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

The mother of three, who was described as fit and healthy and had no underlying health conditions, died in the local hospital where she served for the last 17 years.

Nasreen of Walsall was serving at Walsall Manor Hospital where she contracted the virus and since then was admitted to the same hospital. She was kept in intensive care and it was believed that she was on the path of recovery but in the early hours of Friday her condition deteriorated and she passed away.

Tributes flooded in once the news of her death was confirmed by family members. Her heartbroken sister Kazeema, who works at the same hospital said: “I lost my amazing sister, how will I live without her? Everything we done together. She left me alone.”

Renowned broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan termed Nasreen an “absolute heroine”. Taking to Twitter, the host of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” and former newspaper editor said: “RIP Areema Nasreen, 36. An NHS nurse for 16yrs, loving wife & mother of 3 young children. Killed by #coronavirus that she contracted at Walsall Manor Hospital as she fought to save others’ lives. An absolute heroine.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, urging the public to follow the government advice to help the NHS staff, said: “Such tragic news this morning, my heart goes out to Areema’s family and three children. Frontline workers across the West Midlands are risking their lives day after day to protect us, the least we can do to help them is follow government advice.”

