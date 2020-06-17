A comprehensive strategy is being devised in connection with Eidul Adha. Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Wednesday said a comprehensive strategy is being devised in connection with Eidul Adha.

“Consultation with all the stakeholders is underway”, Ijaz Shah said while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements with regard to Eid-ul-Adha, which is expected to be celebrated on July 31.

The minister said that sacrificing animals is an Islamic ritual and the government will ensure the availability of every possible facility in this context.

Ijaz Shah underlined the need of implementation of the SOPs of the health department during Eidul Adha. The interior minister said the government will devise the strategy after taking ulemas into confidence.

It may be noted that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday had announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan.

The minister announced this in a tweet from his Twitter handle.