98-year old Iranian lady recovers from coronavirus

A 98-year old lady Mrs Hassanzadeh from Mashhad, northeastern Iran, defeated the potentially deadly coronavirus after 27 days of medical treatment.

Shapour Badiee, MD, told Media that the almost centennial woman was hospitalized on March 5 after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Saeedeh Hassanzahed, her daughter, told that Ms. Hassanzedeh had chronicle kidney complications, but the virus had not hurt her kidneys.

Thanking God, she added that with the “indefatigable” efforts of the medical staff of Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, her mother defeated the virus and was discharged from hospital.

