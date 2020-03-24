640 Sukkur pilgrims head homes after testing negative for COVID-19

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday decided to send 640 pilgrims quarantined at the Sukkur isolation centre upon their return from Iran via Taftan to their homes after they tested negative for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the chief minister said the pilgrims, hailing from Karachi, Sukkur, Matiari, Hyderabad and other cities, are being sent to their homes after their tests came out negative.

He said they will stay at their homes for a few days.

The spokesperson said the pilgrims took COVID-19 tests for two times and were cleared of the virus.

13 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Sindh today, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 407.

The Sindh Health Department said eight new cases were detected in Karachi and five in Sukkur.

There are a total of 141 coronavirus cases in the port city, of which 90 are of local transmission.

So far, a total of 265 cases have been detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border, while one coronavirus positive patient emerged in Dadu.

