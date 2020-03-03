5 Benefits of Onion That Will Surely Surprise You

Though all vegetables are important for health, certain kinds offer unique benefits, Onions are members of the Allium genus of flowering plants that also includes garlic, shallots, leeks and chives.

These vegetables contain various vitamins, minerals and potent plant compounds that have been shown to promote health in many ways.

In fact, the medicinal properties of onions have been recognized since ancient times, when they were used to treat ailments like headaches, heart disease and mouth sores.

Here are some impressive health benefits of onions.

1.Lowers bad cholesterolStudies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong show that onions (especially the red ones) can help reduce the levels of bad cholesterol. Studies show that consuming half a raw onion daily can help to raise the good HDL cholesterol by 30%. Chives, garlic, and shallots are also effective.

2.Stops colds in their tracksWhat do the Roman Emperor Nero and President George Washington got in common? Both men were absolutely convinced that the best way to stop a cold and developing sore throat was to eat an onion! Vitamin C is the responsible culprit.

3.May help keep blood sugar under controlOnions contain allyl propyl disulphide (oil of onion). This oil acts in a way similar to how insulin helps balance blood sugar levels. Limited research shows that it helps to reduce blood glucose.

4.Removes dark skin spots (melasma) from skinMixing onion juice (obtained by chopping and then squeezing) with an equal amount of apple cider vinegar can remove dark spots on the skin, when applied twice a day. Melasma or hyperpigmentation is often caused by sun, contraceptives, or pregnancy. It is sometimes referred to as a ‘pregnancy mask.’ Both onions and the cider vinegar help to balance the pH of the skin.

5.Onions may help prevent cancerOne of the most common cancers among men affects the prostate gland. Studies published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute show that regular consumption of the allium family type of vegetable (shallots, garlic, and onions) may help to reduce the incidence of prostate cancer. Similar studies show that stomach and breast cancer rates may also be cut by eating onions.