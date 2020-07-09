5 beneficial tips for recovering from dehydration

Hot weather, exercise, vomiting, and diarrhea may cause dehydration even among those who drink enough water.

When you’re not properly hydrated, your body cannot function at its peak. In the worst case scenario, you may experience fever and chills, dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, and even death.

No matter the cause, there are ways to prevent these issues before it’s too late. Check out these simple tips for recovering from dehydration:

Drink Plenty of Fluids

The first thing you need to do in case of dehydration is to drink more fluids. Water, herbal teas, fresh fruit juices, and smoothies are all a great choice.

Take small sips once every 30 minutes or so.

Drinking at least 10 glasses of water or other fluids.

Coffee and alcoholic beverages don’t count toward your daily water intake.

These drinks actually make dehydration worse.

Sip on coconut water

Loaded with potassium, calcium, and amino acids, coconut water hydrates your body from the inside out. This beverage is naturally rich in electrolytes, which helps ward off fatigue and raises your energy.

Due to its high potassium levels, coconut water has even been for IV hydration. Plus, it’s a healthy alternative to sports drinks. That’s why many athletes consume this beverage before and after training.

Ideally, choose an organic brand. Check the label for additives, preservatives, and hidden sugars. If you see any of these ingredients, pick a different product.

Eat high water foods

Certain foods, such as leafy greens, melons, berries, and celery, are naturally high in water. This makes them ideal for those struggling with dehydration.

Fresh fruits and vegetables should come first on your list. You may also try cultured dairy foods, clear soups, green smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices.

Use Oral Rehydration Salts

Oral rehydration salts are widely available in most pharmacies and health stores. They’re usually prescribed to those suffering from diarrhea and other health issues that may cause dehydration.

These products boast a mix of electrolytes, glucose, and other nutrients that help restore your fluid balance and increase hydration levels. You can even prepare them at home using salt, water, and glucose or sugar.

Try IV Fluid Hydration

Depending on the severity of your symptoms, medical help may be required.

Sometimes, recovering from dehydration is not as easy as drinking more water.

If you’re severely dehydrated, call your doctor or visit the nearest ER department. You may be prescribed IV fluid hydration, which can replace fluids lost through vomiting, diarrhea, and other health conditions.

Recovering from Dehydration Should Be a Priority

Even the slightest dehydration can affect your brain, immune system, and muscle function. It may also impact your physical performance and mental focus.

Don’t wait until it’s too late – your body needs water to survive. Recovering from dehydration should be your priority.

The first sign of dehydration is typically thirst. By the time you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. The longer you wait, the more severe it gets.

If you live in Gonzales, LA, visit our clinic. We provide intravenous hydration and other emergency medical services that you may need.