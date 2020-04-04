25 pilgrims tested negative for the coronavirus after spending 14 days in quarantine

More 25 people kept in isolated quarantine facility in Sukkur were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days by themselves on Saturday.

According to the administration of the quarantine facility, 25 pilgrims were tested negative for the coronavirus. The persons will be allowed to leave for their homes after final approval from the doctors.

Till now 248 persons are under treatment in the Sukkur quarantine for the deadly virus.

The pilgrims, all Pakistani nationals, were suspected to have contracted the virus after they underwent screening. They were transported to the centre set up in Sukkur’s Labour Colony in 40 buses.

Doctors and paramedics at the centre kept them under round-the-clock observation and provided them treatment while the local administration and volunteers looked after them by providing food and other essential commodities during their stay at the quarantine centre.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2,7089, whereas, 130 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.