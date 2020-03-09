20 people killed as passenger bus plunges into a deep ravine

At least 20 people were killed on Monday when a passenger bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit Baltistan’s Rondu district.

A spokesperson for the GB government said 25 passengers were onboard the bus travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine.

“Six others were injured in the accident,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added Sindh River flows near the place of the crash, however, due to the low level of the water in the river, it is unlikely the bus will drown.

He added rescue operation is underway with teams shifting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Last year in September at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as it lost control on the road.

