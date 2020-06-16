20 Indian soldiers killed in ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese army at Ladakh

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh after a “violent face-off” ensued, reported ANI on Tuesday, quoting the Indian army.

The Indian publication said that both sides “have disengaged” after 17 Indian troops were injured. The injured troops “exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries”, added ANI. This brought the death toll, from the earlier reported three to 20.

According to earlier reports by Indian media, three troops, including an officer and two soldiers were among those killed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, UK publication The Telegraph, quoting Indian army sources, reported that four soldiers are currently missing and a further 32 “were handed back after being captured”.

China, in response to India’s statement, accused Indian troops of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, reported AFP.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”.

Beijing has lodged “strong protests and solemn representations” to Delhi, he said.

“We once again solemnly ask the Indian side to follow our consensus, strictly regulate its front-line troops and do not cross the line, do not stir up troubles or make unilateral moves that may complicate matters,” Press Trust of India quoted Lijian as saying.

He added, “China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.”