100% local transmission of coronavirus in Islamabad: Official data

In Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital city, community transmission of the deadly coronavirus is 100%, reveals a tally by the ministry of health services, regulations and coordination.

Local transmission of the illness has overtaken infections acquired from overseas in the country as a whole as well, states the data, hiking to 96% from 80% in April, as announced by Dr Zafar Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minister on health, during a press briefing.

While earlier pilgrims returning from Iran were largely the carriers of the virus, the local spread has increased in each province and federating unit.

As per the ministry’s data, dated June 22, local transmission in Islamabad is the highest, at 100%, followed by 98% in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, 97% in Sindh, 96% in Punjab, 91% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 87% in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has a total of 181,088 cases to date and over 3,000 deaths from the deadly virus, of which 10,912 confirmed patients are in Islamabad and 101 deaths have been recorded.

Separately, 403 health workers have been infected in the city. Four have also died due to COVID-19.