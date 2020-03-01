Some Major Harmful effects of Nail biting

Nails are formed within the nail bed just beneath where the U-shaped cuticles begin. As long as the nail bed remains intact, nail biting isn’t likely to interfere with fingernail growth. In fact, some research suggests that nail biting might even promote faster nail growth.

Nail biting isn’t without risks, however. For example, nail biting can:

Damage the skin around the nail, increasing the risk of infectionIncrease the risk of colds and other infections by spreading germs from your fingers to your mouthHarm your teethIf you’re concerned about nail biting, consult your doctor or a mental health provider. To stop nail biting, he or she might suggest:

1) Avoiding factors that trigger nail biting, such as overstimulation.2) Taking healthy steps, such as getting active, to manage stress and anxiety.3)Keeping your nails neatly trimmed or manicured.4)Occupying your hands or mouth with alternate activities, such as playing a musical instrument or chewing gum.5)Apply a bitter tasting lacquer to nails to discourage biting.6)In some cases, treatment with behavior therapy might be needed.

How to Stop Biting Your Fingernails:

Many people struggle to stop biting their nails, because the act either soothes their stress or has become an unconscious habit.

The ADA recommends that patients try bitter-tasting nail polishes to reduce the appeal of nail-biting. You should also look for ways to reduce stress, while setting small, realistic goals that won’t make you feel overwhelmed. If specific situations trigger your nail biting habit, you can try holding something in your hands during these moments. Exercise and mindful meditation may also be useful for people who struggle with anxiety and stress.