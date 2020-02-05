Study: Around half of refugees in Germany in work after five years

Around half of the refugees who have come to Germany since 2013 were in steady work within five years, according to a study released on Tuesday.

“Labour market integration is therefore somewhat faster than it has been for refugees in previous years,” wrote the authors of the study, conducted by the Nuremberg-based Institute for Employment Research (IAB).

The number of refugees in Germany rocketed by around 1.2 million between 2013 and 2018, with most of the arrivals registered in 2015.

Forty-nine per cent of those new arrivals were in employment, with around two-thirds working full-time.

However, the researchers found a vast discrepancy between men and women, with just 29 per cent of female refugees employed after five years, compared to 57 per cent of their male counterparts.

The majority of refugees in work in Germany were employed in specialist fields, while 44 per cent were in assisting roles, the study said.

Refugees who came to Germany amid the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s were slightly further behind in employment after five years, at a rate of 44 per cent.

The IAB study said that the labour market is in a far better position today and that there are more integration and language courses for refugees than there had been in previous decades.