South Korean court fines VW 22 million dollars in emissions scandal

A South Korean court has hit Volkswagen with a fine of 26 billion won (22 million dollars) in relation to the exhaust emissions scandal that broke in 2015, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The court imposed the fine on VW’s local branch some three years after charges were laid against Audi Volkswagen Korea (AVK) in connection with infringing the law on clean air.

The Seoul court found VW guilty of faking the results of emissions test for Audi, its luxury car subsidiary, and for deceptive advertising.

The court also sentenced former AVK chief executive Park Dong Hoon to two years in prison and another manager to one year. Neither executive is currently in custody. Suspended sentences were imposed on a further four AVK employees.

“The accused destroyed the trust of Korean consumers in the cars that were imported and sold here,” the court said, according to Yonhap.

A VW spokeswoman confirmed the ruling, and said AVK would await a written judgement before deciding on further legal proceedings.

The South Korean authorities had accused VW of referring incorrectly to environmentally friendly cars in its advertising. The case turned on around 120,000 vehicles sold between 2008 and 2015.

Documentation on emissions and noise tests for 41,000 vehicles imported between 2010 and 2015 were also alleged to have been manipulated.