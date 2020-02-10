Report: Daimler to cut up to 5,000 more jobs than originally planned

German auto giant Daimler is to cut up to 15,000 jobs, considerably more than originally planned, according to a media report on Monday.

Daimler chairman Ola Kaellenius is expected to reveal the plans when the company presents its 2019 results on Tuesday, the Handelsblatt business daily reported, citing sources within the company.

Daimler plans to reduce its workforce by offering severance payments as well as early and partial retirement in a bid to save over 1.4 billion euros, the report said.

The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker, which owns Mercedes-Benz, has already announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major cost-cutting programme at a tumultuous time for Germany’s key automotive sector.

Daimler would not comment on the Handelsblatt report when contacted by dpa.