Large police presence in Dresden amid loud protest against neo-Nazis

By Christiane Raatz and Joerg Schurig, dpa

Hundreds of people held a colourful and noisy demonstration with drums, whistles, loud music and chants in the eastern German city of Dresden against a rally by neo-Nazis there.

The neo-Nazis held a so-called “funeral march” to commemorate the destruction of the city 75 years ago in World War II in an Allied bombing raid.

The counter-demonstration featured banners such as “Together against the shift to the right in Europe,” while demonstrators dressed in pink held a cardboard sign that read: “Rather a bird of paradise than an imperial eagle.”

According to initial estimates by the organizers, significantly more than 2,000 people mobilized against the right-wing extremists, with participants also arriving from several European countries.

However, the exact number was difficult to estimate because numerous people joined two protest marches and scattered when they arrived in the city centre.

“In any case, there are more than expected,” a spokeswoman for the Dresden Nazifrei (Nazifree) alliance said.

The right-wing extremist rally, registered by a Dresden neo-Nazi party official, had to take a different route than originally planned due to the protests and blockades.

According to estimates, a little more than 1,000 neo-Nazis were not able to march through the Old Town as they had wanted to but had to switch to a route on the edge of the city centre towards the main train station.

Flags from Spain, Italy, France and Slovakia fluttered at the rally.

The right-wing extremists had previously registered around 800 participants with the city.

A total of 1,500 police officers were deployed, including with helicopters and mounted police. “The police are keeping the two camps separate,” a police spokesman said late in the afternoon.

The neo-Nazis had gathered at the main station for their final rally.

The police said in the evening they took seven people into custody during the neo-Nazi march and counter-protests, and 25 investigations had been initiated among other things for possible violations of the Assembly Act, bodily harm, breach of the peace and insult.

A peaceful commemoration was held on Thursday for the 75th anniversary of the World War II destruction by Allied bombers in February 1945 of Dresden, the capital of Saxony.

Around 11,000 citizens had formed a human chain kilometres long to form a protective ring around Dresden city centre in support of peace and reconciliation.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who called for the defence of democracy in his speech, also came to the main commemoration.

“The bombing of Dresden recalls the destruction of the state and of democracy in the Weimar Republic, of the Nazis’ nationalistic hubris and hatred for humanity, of anti-Semitism and racial fanaticism,” Steinmeier said in a speech at the Kulturpalast concert hall.

“I fear these dangers still remain even today,” he said.

British and US forces began three days of bombing on February 13, 1945, leaving the city in ruins. Up to 25,000 people died.