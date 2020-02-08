Germany’s Merkel sacks commissioner after fury over far-right vote

The government commissioner for Germany’s formerly communist eastern states announced his resignation on Saturday after coming under pressure from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Christian Hirte’s departure comes as Merkel’s party grapples with the fallout from a shock vote in the small state of Thuringia that saw the state premier elected with the help of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

“Chancellor Merkel told me in a conversation that I can no longer be the federal government commissioner for the new states. Following her suggestion, I therefore asked for my dismissal,” he wrote on Twitter.

The commissioner’s role is to help along the integration process of the five states – including Thuringia – that were formerly in East Germany before reunification in 1990.

Hirte is also the deputy head of Merkel’s Christian Democrats in the state, a deputy economy minister, and also sits in the federal parliament in Berlin.

Hirte, 43, was criticized for tweeting congratulations and “good luck” to Thomas Kemmerich, of the liberal Free Democrats, on his surprise elevation to the premiership. The controversial tweet was still on his page on Saturday.

Hirte was at odds with Merkel, who called Kemmerich’s election “unforgivable.”

On Wednesday, state lawmakers from the centre-right CDU voted with the AfD to oust the incumbent left-wing premier of Thuringia and install Kemmerich.

The AfD is anti-immigrant and is accused of harbouring Nazi sympathizers in its extremist fringes. Working with the AfD has been a red line for German establishment parties like the CDU.

As the political crisis escalated, Kemmerich was forced to announce his resignation within 24 hours of taking office. However, he remains in the position as the parties work to agree on the next steps, which could include fresh elections.

It was not initially known when Hirte would leave his commissioner’s role, which is part of the Ministry for Economic Affairs. He also serves as parliamentary state secretary at the ministry, a job Merkel has also asked him to resign from, according to her spokesman.

By Christian Andresen and Theresa Muench, dpa