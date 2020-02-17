Germany says military operations in Africa must become more robust

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer believes an increased effort in the fight against Islamist terror in the Sahel region is necessary.

With a view to the training missions currently running there to help African partners, the minister said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference: “We need to become even more robust in these missions.”

Germany also had to examine carefully whether more could be done in the common interest.

“The Sahel region is a key region for Europe, for example when it comes to migration or the threat of terrorism. That is why it is so important that Germany remains committed there, also militarily,” she said.