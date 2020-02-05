German government reaches out to citizens concerned by 5G rays

The German government is hoping to put the public at ease over plans to build the infrastructure for ultra-fast 5G internet, amid concerns that transmitter masts could emit harmful rays.

On Wednesday, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze launched the so-called Competence Centre for Electromagnetic Fields in the eastern city of Cottbus.

“With the centre, the Federal Office for Radiation Protection can better respond to the concerns of the citizens,” she said.

Experts were already available to answer questions from the public online ahead of the centre’s opening.

According to the German government, there is currently no scientific proof of adverse health effects from electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields if existing regulations are adhered to.