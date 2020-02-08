German coalition calls for new elections in Thuringia after uproar

Germany’s coalition parties are calling for fresh elections in the central state of Thuringia following the resignation of the state premier, who was voted in with the help of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“We rule out forming a government or political majorities with votes from the AfD,” a statement from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats read following a crisis meeting of coalition party leaders in Berlin.

Thomas Kemmerlich of the pro-business Free Democratic Party beat out the left-wing incumbent to become state premier in Thuringia on Wednesday with the support of lawmakers from Merkel’s Christian Democrats and the AfD.

The upset triggered outrage and protests across Germany.

Kemmerlich resigned with immediate effect on Saturday, the FDP faction in the state legislature announced.

He had already announced his resignation earlier in the week, after coming under immense pressure from various parties, including his own.