German cardinal causes stir with Nazi comparison in reform debate

A leading cardinal drew on a Nazi-era comparison to voice his disdain for the German Catholic Church’s reform process, flaring up an already-tense debate and attracting stark criticism.

In comments to the right-wing conservative LifeSiteNews website, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller lashed out following a recent conference held by German bishops in order to discuss a host of reforms.

Held in Frankfurt last week, the bishops’ conference was the first meeting as part of the “Synodal Path” initiative, launched in response to abuse revelations. The conference aims to reassess flashpoint issues such as women’s role in the church, celibacy and sexuality.

Mueller called it a “suicidal process” in a Monday interview, pouring scorn on bishops for deciding “that their decisions are valid even if they contradict Catholic doctrine.”

“This is like the situation when the Weimar Constitution was repealed by the Enabling Act,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the 1933 legislation that paved the way for Nazi rule.

“A self-appointed assembly, which is not authorized by God nor by the people it is supposed to represent, rescinds the Constitution of the Church of Divine Right, which is based on the Word of God.”

His comments were met with outrage by Bernd Hagenkord, a Jesuit priest playing a key role in the Synodal Path process.

“Whoever compares the Synodal Path with the Nazis’ Enabling Act of 1933 either has no idea of history or is deliberately poisoning any debate,” Hagenkord wrote on his blog on Tuesday, calling Mueller’s comments “destructive.”