German captain Carola Rackete still available for migrant sea rescues

Former migrant rescue ship captain Carola Rackete remains on standby for sea rescues with the organization Sea-Watch, despite her arrest and ongoing proceedings against her in Italy.

“I am still on the mailing list that is gone through in case of emergencies,” the 31-year-old German activist told dpa.

Rackete said it is thus possible that she could be back in the Mediterranean Sea this summer, but noted that it is not “planned.”

In June 2019, Rackete had forced her way into the port of Lampedusa to bring ashore 40 migrants on the Sea-Watch 3 ship.

She was arrested, put under house arrest and then released. But she remains under investigation in Italy for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and for entering the port without permission.

Rackete now also campaigns for climate action and is involved in the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion.

She recently travelled to Antarctica aboard the Greenpeace ship “Arctic Sunrise” as a third officer and environmental activist. She is now spending one month in Patagonia before joining the German research vessel “Maria S. Merian” to return to Antarctica.